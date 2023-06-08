Waikaka Tower 20203 sold for the top price of $9000 at the Waikaka Herefords 49th annual bull sale in Eastern Southland last week. Photo / Supplied

A price of $9000 was received for the top lot at the Waikaka Herefords annual bull sale last week.

Waikaka Herefords co-owner Laurie Paterson said the bull, Waikaka Tower 20203, was sold to Flagstaff Herefords on the West Coast.

Of the 21 bulls on offer, 13 sold for an average price of $5500.

“It’s fair to say the bull sales aren’t quite as free-flowing as what they have been the last few years.”

Farmers were short of cash because commodity prices were diving and on-farm costs were rising.

The stud had some “exciting new genetics coming on” for the 50th sale next year, he said.







