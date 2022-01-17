A horticulture industry labour collective is using the Growers Relief Fund to collect donations to support small businesses. Photo / RNZ - Johnny Blades

RNZ

New Zealand's horticulture and wine industries are calling for donations to support Tonga after the volcanic eruption.

The horticulture industry labour collective made up of NZ Apples & Pears, NZ Kiwifruit Growers, Summerfruit NZ, NZ Wine, NZ Ethical Employers, and HortNZ, said it was saddened by news of the tsunami and its impact.

It aims to help the Tongan economy recover and is using the Growers Relief Fund to collect donations to support small businesses like market gardens to recover.

The fund is a charity that helps to support growers in an adverse event, with wellness or when additional support is needed.

The fund also helps people working in the horticulture industry who need assistance, to help nurture the whole horticultural community.

In some areas, donations will be used to rebuild community buildings.

About 1000 people from Tonga work in the horticulture and wine industries across New Zealand.

Growers and employers are supporting the workers and will continue to do so over the coming months.

Donations to the relief fund can be made on the Horticulture NZ website.

- RNZ