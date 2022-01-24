Tongan RSE workers in Motueka. Photo / Supplied - Charlotte Bedford

Tongan RSE workers here are feeling anxious and concerned as they wait for more news following the recent tsunami.

There are about 800 Tongan's working in the horticulture and viticulture sectors under the government's Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme.

Many have been unable to get in touch with family since the eruption and tsunami.

The horticulture sector is collecting donations for Tonga's recovery and met on Friday to discuss how it can support Tongan workers based here.

Sefita Hauoli who represents Tongan RSE workers said it had been a really hard couple of years for the workers - as some have not been able to go home since the pandemic began.

"On top of all that we now have a tsunami and volcanic activity which is preventing them from talking with their families back home and causing havoc with their lives, so yeah it's really difficult."

About 70 workers were due to fly home last week but were not able to due to flights being cancelled because of the ash and debris from the eruption.

"We are doing everything to help people to continue to live and work here and when possible we will be letting people go home if the need to go home is greater than the need to earn money and I'm sure employers here will understand that," Hauoli said.

Many had expressed a desire to go home.

His advice was for people to wait until clearer information was available from Tonga.

"For the time being it's best to stay put in New Zealand until you can talk to your family and see what the situation is."

Produce company Seeka employs about 700 RSE workers, 60 of which are from Tonga.

Company chief executive Michael Franks said RSE workers were invaluable to the company so it was doing everything it could to support them.

"Understandably they will all be feeling anxious and concerned, perhaps a little bit relieved that the death toll has not risen, but the personal devastation is high.

"So they'll understand that working here is giving them money to send home and we're doing anything we can to help. In some cases, we have enabled people to cash out some leave balances so they've got more money to send back."

Franks said the RSE workers had left their families and homes to work in a foreign country and Seeka was donating $30,000 to the Tonga relief effort.

A newly-formed organisation of Aucklanders helping collect essential supplies and donations to send to Tonga has had a huge response and is getting ready to ship the first items this week.

