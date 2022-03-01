Aorangi Young Farmer of the Year, Tom Adkins. Photo / Supplied

Tom Adkins, 23, has secured himself a spot at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

Adkins, a block manager on Caberfeidh Station and an Upper Waitaki Young Farmers member, was announced as the winner of the Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year in Fairlie on Saturday night, after a full day of challenges.

Senior machinery operator Lachlan Angland, 28, was runner-up, while dairy farmer Peter O'Connor, 23, came in third place.

The Aorangi regional final organising committee was made up of local Mackenzie Young Farmers members.

The team put on an outstanding day, challenging contestants to a range of tasks, ensuring their ability and knowledge of the food and fibre sector was put to the test.

Adkins said he did not expect to win.

"I came to give it a good crack, take it all in and prepare for future regional finals."

Adkins favoured the head-to-head challenges, as he enjoyed "the physical aspect, being able to get out, break a sweat and get competitive."

In the lead-up to the Grand Final in July, Adkins said he will be brushing up on his cropping, machinery, and horticulture knowledge.

"The study has just begun!"

Meanwhile, runner-up Angland, a member of the Pendarves Young Farmers Club, was competing at his second regional final, after qualifying at the Aorangi North district contest, which was the first stage of the competition.

In his third regional final, Peter O'Connor was representing the Hinds Young Farmers Club after also qualifying at the Aorangi North district contest.

The contest is based on four pillars – agri-skills, agri-business, agri-sports and agri-knowledge.

Adkins will now battle it out for the title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year at the Grand Final in Whangarei this July, against six other regional final winners (yet to be held) from across the country.

Third placegetter Peter O'Connor (left), winner Tom Adkins and Lachlan Angland who came second. Photo / Supplied

The stakes for 2022 were incredibly high, as it was the third contest season affected by the global pandemic, New Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith said.

However, entries for the contest were up 30 per cent this year despite the uncertainty of Covid, which was a credit to "all our amazing volunteers, members, sponsors and staff who put this contest together," she said.

"My gratitude for everyone's efforts extends beyond words and I am really proud to see how everyone has worked together to deliver another season, to pivot and adapt to new challenges including the red-light framework."

Coppersmith said the calibre of competitors at each regional final was the highest she had seen.

"It is an extraordinary showcase of the skills and knowledge needed to be involved in the primary industries in this day and age.

"Our competitors represent the full diversity of the primary industries and the array of opportunities available and goes to show that New Zealand Young Farmers' members really are the best and brightest."

Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year regional final results

1st - Tom Adkins, Upper Waitaki Young Farmers

2nd - Lachlan Angland, Pendarves Young Farmers

3rd - Peter O'Connor, Hinds Young Farmers

Top points Agri-Skills:

Tom Adkins

Top points Agri-Business:

Lachlan Angland

Top points Agri-Sports:

Tom Adkins

Top points Agri-Knowledge:

Tom Adkins