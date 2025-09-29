The closure, requested by KiwiRail, was to avoid further damage to the structure until it is repaired, with an initial six-to-eight-month timeframe given for the repair, putting the completion by the end of March.

KiwiRail chief infrastructure officer Siva Sivapakkiam said the assessment of the damaged spans has been completed.

“The design engineers are now working on a solution to upgrade the impact beams and are considering replacements for the spans under the recovery for damages.”

He had previously stated in August the repair timeframe was “dependent on full assessment of the damage”.

“This is a complex piece of work and the timeline is dependent on final design and procurement.

“The next stage is to complete an archaeology assessment, which is under way.”

Ashburton District Council roading manager Mark Chamberlain had offered more insight at the council’s activity briefing meeting last week.

He said he received a call from KiwiRail with an update on the viaduct.

“They have done the design for replacing the damaged timber beams at the front that provide protection.

“They’re going to replace them with steel ones.

“They just need to check the abutment can handle [a steel] beam and the attachment to it.

“I think they’re talking to Heritage New Zealand as well about any changes they can make.

“It’s progressing, fairly slowly, but KiwiRail are working on it, and the guys are trying to chase the other teams in KiwiRail to get it done as quickly as they can.”

