It’s Fawcett and Cherry’s first time making the men’s senior team, while Lord first made the team two years ago.
“The average age difference between those two teams goes from 40 years to 28 years of age,” Mildren said.
“That’s a lot of experience to lose, especially when you consider most Timbersport athletes don’t reach their prime until their forties.”
Mildren said what this team lacked in experience, they more than make up for in effort.
“No stone has been left unturned in our lead-up training camps, and I’ve never seen more personal behind-the-scenes preparation and effort than what these four have produced this year.
“They’re our Young Guns – with axes!”
Both Lord and Cherry previously represented New Zealand in the world championships as rookies (under 25 years old), with Lord winning that title in 2019 and Cherry placing third last year.
Meanwhile, Jordan will be looking to go one better than the second place he achieved in the individual competition last year, which was held in Toulouse, France.
It’s an award that’s eluded the current triple World Trophy title holder.
The Stihl Timbersports World Trophy is described as the 20/20 cricket of international wood chopping – a quick-fire, knockout-stages event with four disciplines back-to-back, suited to competitors with superior fitness and endurance.