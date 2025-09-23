“Colin’s been in Wingspan’s corner and the kārearea’s corner right from the very start”.

Wingspan has been working closely with Kaingaroa forest estate managers since the landmark discovery of kārearea/New Zealand falcon breeding in Kaingaroa Forest in 1994, a significant breakthrough for the conservation of this threatened species.

Since then, falcons have been reported in pine plantations throughout the country.

Timberlands manages the Kaingaroa forest estate.

As Timberlands’ general manager of sustainability, Maunder is responsible for environment, iwi and community relations, fire and security, forest communication, enterprise risk, biosecurity and operational land matters.

However, it was Maunder’s contribution to kārearea conservation that earned him the award.

During his tenure, Timberlands became the first forestry company to adopt falcon-friendly practices into its Forest Stewardship Certification, setting a benchmark that influenced the entire forestry sector across New Zealand.

Maunder also championed Timberlands’ Restorative Development Goals, with kārearea at their core.

Colin Maunder's 2025 Raptor Award from the Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust. Photo / Timberlands

He supported several postgraduate studies into the species and provided Wingspan an annual grant for long-term monitoring, alongside securing significant funding towards Wingspan’s new National Bird of Prey Centre.

“Colin has led the way in bringing forestry and conservation together”, Wingspan founder Debbie Stewart said.

A special presentation was made this month at the Timberlands office in front of colleagues and representatives of Wingspan.

Maunder said it was an “incredible privilege” to receive the Raptor Award.

“I’m not sure I deserve it – I get paid to do what I love," he said.

“The real reward is in the work itself and the people I get to work with.”