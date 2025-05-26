By RNZ
The former Smithfield meat processing plant site in Timaru has been sold, but the Alliance Group says the price paid for the land remains a secret.
Six hundred meatworkers lost their jobs last year when the farmer-owned red meat co-operative announced it would close the 139-year-old site, which it had owned since 1989.
Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said there was significant interest in the 32-hectare site.
“Smithfield has been a well-known part of the Timaru landscape for nearly 140 years,” Wiese said.