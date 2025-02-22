For nearly 30 years, researchers have been banding black petrel fledglings before they make their maiden migration to Ecuador. Only a handful of birds have ever come back.
Crouched on a steep slope in the forest, leaf litter sticking to my knees, my arm is stretched into a dark burrow and I am waiting for something to bite me.
Even with a glove on, the bite is sharp when it comes, and I have to fight the instinct to yank my arm back.
Instead, I wrap the rest of my fingers around the beak that still grasps my finger, and with some gentle pressure, walk the creature attached to it towards the burrow entrance, where I can pinion its wings and then hold it to my chest.
Someone else is already reading out the band number, so I concentrate on the bird: the sooty feathers shingled down its back, the webbed feet ending in delicate curved claws, the pale beak, a black eye staring back at me.
This is a black petrel, a tākoketai - a seagull-sized bird that only nests in New Zealand.
Once found across the North Island and near Nelson, the species has dwindled to a colony of about 5000 breeding pairs here on Aotea/Great Barrier Island, and a smaller colony on Hauturu/Little Barrier Island.
A week and a half later, on another bright, breezy Wellington day, they took it back to Lyall Bay and watched as it paddled out into the bay, launched itself into a run over the surface on webbed feet and, finally, caught the air and soared.
For Biz, that was that.
“Seabirds have been it ever since.”
That huge white albatross might have been the first seabird to change her life, but it’s the much smaller black petrel that has defined it.
Biz was a 25-year-old ecology graduate when veteran ornithologist and New Zealand seabird guru Mike Imber asked her if she would lead a project to survey the tākoketai population - which had only been monitored opportunistically to that point.
“A question was being asked, about what’s the impact of fisheries on our seabirds in New Zealand. And this was one of the key species because it had been caught as bycatch on several vessels.”
“They are bumbling, crazy little things on land but then you can go to sea and they’re just mind-blowingly beautiful and majestic.”
The hidden colony
During the New Zealand winter, tākoketai remain out over the Pacific Ocean, travelling as far east as the coastal waters of Ecuador.
But from October, the petrels begin arriving home, crashing through the canopy to land within metres of burrows they’ve previously clawed out of the soft dirt.
The birds nest all over Aotea, but the track to the main colony winds past bush-capped bluffs of volcanic rock, across an exposed, scrubby ridge, and up through dense, mossy forest towards the summit of Hirakimatā.
Just before the top, a hidden side track plunges off down a slope and we arrive at a mossy clearing fringed by ferns, where a ramshackle cluster of timber and plywood buildings form Te Whare Huna - a Department of Conservation research hut and campsite.
A stack of plastic mugs and bowls stand drip-drying in a rusty dish rack on an outdoor bench.
Limp washing hangs from a guy rope strung between two trees.
Someone is brewing coffee at a damp-stained picnic table and the rising steam tangles with sunlight filtering through the leaves. I shuck my boots off and breathe in.
The DoC-funded survey includes three fortnight-long trips to the colony every year, with the aim of checking every one of the nearly 500 study burrows at least once each visit.
A mix of researchers, volunteers, and staff have been here a week already, their second visit of the season.
Late January is peak hatching season, and the team focuses on recording the breeding status of each burrow - whether it contains an egg or a chick, and the identity of the two parents, who typically pair for life.
Wildlife Management International staff member Cam Maclean, up here for his fourth season, hands a small laminated map to Emily Mowat, one of the newcomers.
Not only can Biz locate every burrow in the study, she can also tell you who normally nests there, the history of any previous tenants, and the best angle at which to stick your arm in to extract its reluctant occupants.
“I say to people, ‘Oh, you go left at that tree and right there, and the burrow entrance is there, but if you go one metre to the left there’ll be a hatch and it’s deep, but the bird will sit to the left, and if you go past it he’ll ambush you and bite your wrist,’” she said.
“But it’s because I’ve been doing it for 29 years and these birds get into your blood. The mountain gets into your blood.”
A species under threat
Even without the aid of Biz or her map, it’s not difficult to find the petrels’ burrows.
The hillside is booby-trapped with them, and even on the track into the campsite itself, Biz points out some pink tape on the ground that marks the top of a burrow lying just below the surface.
Almost every burrow the team checks houses someone: an adult incubating an egg, or a newly hatched chick.
“I actually recorded a record depth of them diving 38.5 metres, which is pretty damn impressive.
“You can see them following the vessel track.
“And then I wanted to see if their diving behaviour changed when they are around the fishing vessels.”
Postdoctoral researcher Jamie Darby is using the same data, along with devices that detect light and acceleration, to determine whether artificial lighting on boats at night has any effect on the birds’ diving behaviour.
“Long lines, particularly, are advised to set and haul at night-time, because it’s thought that birds don’t forage at night.
“But we know they do, so we wanted to see if that night-setting in conjunction with other methods will actually be effective.”
Jamie only landed in New Zealand a few months ago from Cork University in Ireland, but he was aware of the Aotea black petrels long before he joined the survey.
“It’s quite well-studied because Biz has put in such a shift.
“It’s really hard to detect changes in population, steep declines unless you have those long-term data unless you’re on the ground every year and seeing how each burrow is getting on.”
After a week of sitting in the bush at night, waiting for the petrels to come back from days fishing at sea, the birds are no longer data in a spreadsheet.
“You’re actually seeing all their little social lives going on.
“You have birds crashing in through the canopy of trees - they make quite a noise as they fall down, it’s a bit of an intense way to get home - and then as they get to the ground, you hear their partners calling out from these burrows, just wondering, ‘Are you home?’”
It’s also a practical way for the team to show them how to correctly handle a seabird.
“So if they do accidentally catch one and it’s alive and they want to release it, it’s how to hold it and how to disentangle it either from the net or the hook and then release it safely back to sea.”
Recently introduced regulations in New Zealand now require long-line fishers to use tori lines, which are lines set above the surface with bird-scaring streamers dangling from them; weighted hooks that sink before the birds can get to them; and set their lines at night, when the birds are less likely to be active.
WWF-New Zealand chief executive Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, who also joined the survey trip, said New Zealand can only control what happens within its own waters and fishing fleet, but the changes had made it easier to push for the same protections globally.
“If we’re not walking the talk at home, it’s very hard for us to go into an international forum and ask other foreign fleets, other countries, to pick up their game.”
I think back to the petrel I roused from its burrow that morning: its sleek head, the eye that met mine.
For Biz, there’s no reason not to keep going; no reason not to slog up the track each season and plunge an arm into burrow after burrow, to see who has come back, who is incubating an egg, who has finally found a mate, and to hope - against the odds - for the first return of an elusive chick.
There’s also no reason Great Barrier Island itself couldn’t become a predator-free haven over the same timeframe, she said.
No rats, no cats, no pigs: just the whomph of a tākoketai through the canopy and the clownish slapping of its feet, as it waddles home to its burrow on the side of a mountain.
WWF-NZ paid for Kate Newton’s flight to Great Barrier Island. The organisation had no oversight of this story.