The time to enrol for a future in farming or construction is now

A career in farming is only a decision away. Photo / Supplied

The job opportunities in New Zealand farming and agriculture are endless, and this country's largest industry is forever seeking skilled workers.

Whanganui-based AGC Training considers its very existence is to satisfy that insatiable appetite.

Chief executive Peter Macdonald said the company's core business was aimed at teaching students the necessary skills from the basics to high-level technology knowledge required to match the needs of the large and growing network of potential employers on its books.

With Christmas and the New Year holiday period looming, Macdonald is urging potential job seekers to not only start thinking about the direction they want their careers to take, but make that decision and enrol now to secure a spot on the desired course.

The main focus for AGC Training at this point is on some of its core programmes, in particular Milk Harvesting Level 3, Animal Care, Rural Animal Technician Level 5 (Rat) and Construction.

Graduates of the Milk Harvesting L3 qualification are likely to be employed as fulltime milk harvesters or perform this work as part of a wider farm assistant role in the dairy sector. They could also join an elite group of relief milkers, a lucrative job that has flexible hours.

The Animal Care fees-free programme caters for a huge industry and covers everything from caring for rabbits, cats and dogs, right through to horses, cattle and other large animals.

The Rural Animal Technician L5 course is for those already working with animals and want to make large animals like horses, deer, pigs, cows, goats and sheep their specialty.

This fees-free programme covers large-animal anatomy and physiology, breeding and feeding, health and wellbeing along with many other tasks that will allow the graduate to work as a technician alongside a veterinarian.

Graduates of the fees-free Carpentry L3 programme can be employed as a labourer or an apprentice. With additional training and/or experience they may go on to further roles in the construction industry such as carpenter, joiner, plasterer, painter or roofer.