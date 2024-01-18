The roar is when the stags are most vocal, calling to attract the attention of hinds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The roar is when the stags are most vocal, calling to attract the attention of hinds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Outdoor safety advocates are urging hunters to get into shape ahead of the coming roar hunting season to avoid risking serious injury.

The number of severe hunting injuries, that could result in about two-and-half-months off work, doubled during March and April’s roar period, compared to other months.

Forty per cent of severe hunting injuries were to the knee or shoulder over the past 10 years, which resulted in 76 days of missed employment.

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (NZMSC) said the majority of roar hunting-related injuries were caused by “slips, trips and falls and nearly all are preventable with enough fitness training and preparation”.

The roar or “rut” is when the stags are most vocal, calling to attract the attention of hinds and are less cautious than other times.

It lasts about four weeks, with stags being the most vocal in the middle two weeks.

Red deer roar from late March through April, attracting thousands of hunters to the country’s hills.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council was encouraging hunters to put in some “solid strength and fitness training” in preparation.

“Every hunt is unique, so fitness requirements depend on many factors such as a hunter’s goal, their hunting location and land access, and group size,” chief executive Mike Daisley said.

“They still have two months to get ready.

“After all, the fitter you are, the more enjoyable, and safe, your hunt will be and the less likely you’ll be to sustain an injury.”

The council have produced an online guide that maps out a fitness programme for the weeks leading up.

Daisley said in addition to fitness training, now was a good time to tick off the planning and preparation stages for the hunt itself.

“Going over basic navigation skills, understanding your hunting area, and checking all your hunting gear is up to scratch are good habits to get in to before any hunt.”

