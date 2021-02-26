The Country - Woolly edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks the former PR man for the New Zealand Wool Board and the current GM of PGG Wrightson Wool about the future of the strong wool market.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

We catch up with our Met Service Weather forecaster who says he can't make up the weather to suit Jamie Mackay.

Don Carson:

The PR guy for the NZ Forest Owners' Association defends the export industry and puts on a past PR hat and comes up with a plan to save the wool market!

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool reviews a market that is lifting slowly from recent all-time lows with some good initiatives coming to the fore for strong wool.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

We change it up a bit with today's Norwood panel and preview the Super Rugby Aotearoa season kicking off tonight.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week dominated by claims of a "wokester" police boss, Trevor Mallard bashing, a housing crisis and the Nats finally showing some opposition in Opposition.

