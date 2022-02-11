The Country - Winner edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with top woolhandler and wool classer Tia Potae, who has won the Primary Industries Award at the New Zealand Women of Influence.

On with the show:

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Due to the unavailability of all other talent, today's farmer panel kicks off The Country.

Tia Potae:

In a past career, she was a top woolhandler and wool classer who's been in the shearing industry all her life, representing New Zealand in woolhandling in 2005 and 2013. Last night she was crowned the winner of the Primary Industry Award at the Westpac Women of Influence Awards.

Joe Wheeler:

Look what the cat's dragged into the studio? A blast from the past makes a reappearance as a celebrity player agent with a huge first signing under his belt.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent has courageously made his way to Parliament's front lawn to mix it with the protesters.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster updates the latest on the weather bomb - Tropical Cyclone Dovi - heading our way.

Listen below: