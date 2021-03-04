The Country - Walking edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Resilient Farmer Doug Avery, who is walking the Paparoa Track.

On with the show:

Julia Jones:

The NZX Head of Insight looks at what's behind yesterday's surge in milk commodity prices. We also take a look at the prospects for red meat.

James Shaw:

We tell the Green Party co-leader and Minister for Climate Change to get on his bike!

Katie Milne:

The former President of Federated Farmers talks about the surging milk price, tourism (or the lack of it) on the West Coast, and representing Oceania on the World Farming Organisation.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the prospect of Wagyu-quality marbled lamb, NSW ending the ban on GM crops and the Sydney Royal Easter Show still going ahead.

Doug Avery:

Today we find the Resilient Farmer tramping on the West Coast.

Listen below: