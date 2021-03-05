The Country - Waiting edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum were waiting to hear the latest developments in the tsunami threat, after an earthquake swarm hit the North Island coast early this morning.

Dr. Shane Reti:

National's deputy leader updates the Tsunami situation from the high ground of his home patch of Whangarei.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics continues her Myth Buster series and today - why we need to make wool carpets compulsory

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst says opportunities for innovation in the global beef sector are growing, driven by new investment and increasing industry awareness of the need to improve environmental and societal outcomes, with large components of venture capital now starting to flow into animal protein supply chains.

Kiri Allen:

A very calm Civil Defence Minister updates the latest on the Tsunami warning.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers who chew the fat over the week's issues.

