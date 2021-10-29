The Country - Travel edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay said farewell to the show's long-time travel correspondent Tony Laker, who has decided to leave the industry for pastures new.
On with the show:
Tony Laker:
We bid farewell to our long-term travel partner for "Farming and Footy" tours and reminisce on the good old days!
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's farmer panel and The Country host agree to disagree!
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's weather guy tells says we're in for a warmer than usual summer.
Grant Edwards:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool updates us on the market.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the popularity of the Prime Minister.
