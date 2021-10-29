The Country - Travel edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay said farewell to the show's long-time travel correspondent Tony Laker, who has decided to leave the industry for pastures new.

On with the show:

Tony Laker:

We bid farewell to our long-term travel partner for "Farming and Footy" tours and reminisce on the good old days!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel and The Country host agree to disagree!

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy tells says we're in for a warmer than usual summer.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool updates us on the market.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the popularity of the Prime Minister.

