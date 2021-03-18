The Country - Tractor edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Steve Day, who is travelling from New Plymouth to Wanaka in his tractor to raise funds for Heart Kids NZ.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the plight Mike Hosking, David Parker, a transtasman bubble and whether the government should be in the business of bank-rolling the America's Cup.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market where things are really starting to heat up.

Lloyd McCall:

As David Parker looks to intensively regulate intensive winter grazing in the deep south to improve water quality, we find a water care group comprised of farmers who are taking it upon themselves to solve the problem.

Steve Day:

We catch up with the man and the inspiration behind the Heartland Tractor Trek - as a group of Taranaki enthusiasts set out to drive their Chamberlain tractors all the way to Wheels at Wanaka over the Easter Weekend to raise money for Heart Kids.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent fishing off the coast of Adelaide as we discuss Scott Morrison's initiative to save tourism and whether vegan wool is a really a thing?

Listen below: