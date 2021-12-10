The Country - Three Waters edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard and political correspondent Barry Soper about the controversial Three Waters reforms being delayed.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers is also a Manawatū dairy farmer. Today he told us what he makes of Fonterra's capital restructure vote and the delay in Three Waters legislation.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel features a carbon farmer and a real sheep and beef farmer.

Barry Fox:

We head to the Temuka livestock saleyards to catch up with a PGG Wrightson stock agent who's helping raise money for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster says there's a high chance of dad jokes in this interview.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a sit-down with Jacinda Ardern, Christopher Luxon's first week in the job, iwi roadblocks and a backdown over Three Waters.

