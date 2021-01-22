The Country - Storm edition

Today on the show, Jamie Mackay spoke to former President of Horticulture NZ Julian Raine, about how a recent "once-in-a-lifetime" storm has affected the sector.

On with the show:

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ comments on a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm that cut a swathe through the Nelson region on Boxing Day causing multi-million dollar losses for apple, pear, kiwifruit, berry, hop and vegetable growers.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers, one of whom is a grafter, and the jury is out for the other!

Louis Herman-Watt:

The annual sale of New Zealand's blue blood thoroughbreds starts on Sunday, with more than 900 yearlings on offer over a week at New Zealand Bloodstock's National Yearling Sales series. This year's sale will be the first time the yearling sales have been staged with no overseas visitors permitted because of Covid travel restrictions so provides unique challenges.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and Trustee of the Ford Ranger NZ Rural Games and the Norwood Rural Sports Awards talks about some of the big events happening in Palmerston North on March 12, 13 and 14.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster gives us the latest from New Zealand as well as how flooding is affecting farmers in Wales.

