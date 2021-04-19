The Country - Slow edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a cathartic rant about slow golfers, after being forced to play a round for almost five hours over the weekend.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We had one question for Monday's resident weather expert - when is it going to rain?

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader if he was really the de facto leader of the Opposition. We also asked if free speech in this country is in danger of being cancelled.

Lynda Coppersmith:

The NZ Young Farmers chief executive reviewed the Northern Region final held at Pukekohe on Saturday as we confirmed the final finalist, Calvin Ball, for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Christchurch on July 1-3.

Danielle Hawkins:

We track down the author of "Two Shakes of a Lamb's Tail - The Diary of a Country Vet" and gave one listener the chance to win a copy of this entertaining diary from an Otorohanga farmer, vet and writer.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Listen below: