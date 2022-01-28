The Country - Shock edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay accused Central Hawkes Bay farmer Jeremy Rookes of being a rural shock jock.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

In his first appearance on The Country for the new year, the new National leader comments on the latest One News poll, inflation, and where he intends to attack the Labour government in 2022.

Listen to Christopher Luxon's interview below:

Warwick Catto:

With the price of fertiliser going through the grass ceiling, we ask our man at Ballance Agri-Nutrients how farmers can farm profitably using less nitrogen?

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel takes us to Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury. One is a well-known former rugby player, the other a rural shock jock.

Rob Cochrane:

The South Island Procurement Manager of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of a market becalmed in the doldrums.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy talks about the Big Dry.

Listen below: