Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Shearing edition

Quick Read

The Country

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to talk about the cancellation of the Golden Shears for the first time in its 61-year history.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

New Zealand's most famous shearer on the cancellation of the Golden Shears, plus a tribute to Ronnie Goss - a legend of the sport, gone too soon.

Te Radar:

Today the Kiwi comedian and voice of the FMG Young Famer of the Year gave us an update on the Waikato/Bay of Plenty regional final, which luckily took place on Saturday - but what about the Otago/Southland final scheduled for this Saturday?

Bruce Cameron:

Zespri's chief executive gives us the latest on the kiwifruit industry – will they start picking this week? Plus, we discussed the new wage levels - $22.10 an hour!

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks rain for dry parts from a locked-down Auckland.

Dana Muir

BNZ's Head of Natural Capital tells us all about New Zealand's first sustainability-linked bank loan.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's farming panel is Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum...who won't be going to the Northland Field Days.

Listen below:

Subscribe to The Country edm