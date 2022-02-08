The Country - Shear 4 Blair edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with TV presenter Matt Chisholm, who hosted a livestream of the Shear 4 Blair 24hr Shearathon over the weekend.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Our man at WeatherWatch reviews an extraordinary weather weekend and says more rain is on the way.

Matt Chisholm:

The celebrity freelance television journalist and hobby farmer spent his long Waitangi weekend doing his bit in a 24-hour shearing marathon to raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Winston Peters:

We track down the NZ First leader who's, unsurprisingly, not keen to talk about polls, Christopher Luxon or Jacinda Ardern. He is, however, not short of an opinion when it comes to where the Government's got wrong around Covid.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says record prices being paid to farmers do not automatically translate to record profits.

