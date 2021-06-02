The Country - Road edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum tried to track down Sam "Lashes" Casey, who was attempting to drive the Fieldays Roadie campervan from Christchurch to Dunedin.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talked about his bird's-eye view yesterday of the Canterbury flooding and what the government was doing to aid in the recovery.

Katherine Rich:

It's day one (of two) of the National Horticulture Fieldays in Hastings, and we talked to the chief executive of NZ Food Grocery Council, who is the keynote speaker at tomorrow's "Women in Hort" lunch.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri reflected on a record-breaking season with $3.6 billion of global sales and a net profit after tax of $290 million!

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster had some much-needed good news for Canterbury farmers.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's chief financial officer commented on how the co-op was looking after its flood-affected farmers, a steady-as-she-goes GDT auction overnight, and the reason behind its plunging share price.

Peter Nation:

Fourteen sleeps to go! The chief executive of Fieldays counts down to day one, June 16, at Mystery Creek.

