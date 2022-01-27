The Country - Rise edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to independent economist Cameron Bagrie about the rise in inflation.

Cameron Bagrie:

Annual inflation, which has just come in at 5.9 per cent, means consumer prices are running at their highest since 1990. Plus we look at the impact of the "Big Sick" on the New Zealand economy

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers says she does not condone "Rootin' for Putin" even though a Russian invasion of Ukraine will drive up world grain prices.

Bruce Wills:

The former president of Federated Farmers and the current chairman of the QEII National Trust says QEII is about to celebrate a significant milestone.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Australia Day, eating lamb, world grain prices, the Covid peak and the contrast between two tennis players. Check out the 2022 Australia Day lamb commercial here.

Rowland Smith:

We find the world's best shearer on a blue tractor in Hawke' Bay as we look at some of the challenges facing the shearing industry.

