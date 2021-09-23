The Country - Results edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chairman Peter McBride, to talk about the co-op's annual financial results.

Peter McBride:

Fonterra's Chairman reviews the dairy co-op's annual financial results and the proposed "Flexible Shareholding Structure".

Shane McManaway:

An inspirational Wairarapa farmer (and health centre builder in his spare time) announces the eight Australasian finalists for the Zanda McDonald Awards.

Judith Collins:

National's under-fire leader fires back at The Country's host, the Government and her political bedfellow Act.

Stephen Bell Booth:

We talk to a very generous agricultural entrepreneur about supporting Farmstrong and robotic calf feeding systems.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Fonterra's potential IPO, soaring lamb prices and iron ore prices halving in the past six weeks.

