The Country - Results edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chairman Peter McBride, to talk about the co-op's annual financial results.
Don't forget to nominate your favourite song for Rabobank Farm Tracks - you could win a share of $5000!
On with the show:
Peter McBride:
Fonterra's Chairman reviews the dairy co-op's annual financial results and the proposed "Flexible Shareholding Structure".
Shane McManaway:
An inspirational Wairarapa farmer (and health centre builder in his spare time) announces the eight Australasian finalists for the Zanda McDonald Awards.
Judith Collins:
National's under-fire leader fires back at The Country's host, the Government and her political bedfellow Act.
Stephen Bell Booth:
We talk to a very generous agricultural entrepreneur about supporting Farmstrong and robotic calf feeding systems.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about Fonterra's potential IPO, soaring lamb prices and iron ore prices halving in the past six weeks.
Listen below: