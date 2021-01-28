The Country - Report edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, to take a look at the bank's Agribusiness Outlook report for 2021.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

A refreshed National Party leader discusses the MIQ debacle, her state of the nation speech on Tuesday, and the big issues facing us in 2021. She also talks about running a John Key-style corporate caucus and spending her summer break writing a thriller novel.

Karen Williams:

We've been Twitter-stalking a Wairarapa farmer and the Vice President Federated Farmers, who's been posting about life on her cropping farm and swimming in the local river that boundaries her property. We also get comment on the upgraded FTA with China and the news that New Zealand dairy farmers have the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst, and co-author of the bank's annual flagship report Agribusiness Outlook 2021, looks at this year's prospects for dairy, beef, sheep, horticulture, wine and - the elephant in the room - regulation.



Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on eating lamb on Australia Day, a novel way to reduce the burgeoning rabbit population, and why an Australian Think Tank rates New Zealand number one for Covid response.

Listen below: