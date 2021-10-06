The Country - Regenerative agriculture edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took a look at both sides of the regenerative agriculture argument.

On with the show:

Sam Cane:

We missed him yesterday, but we always get our man here on The Country. So today we chat to the All Blacks captain about Saturday's debut for the King Country Rams.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on last night's "flat as a pancake" GDT auction, a bullish milk futures market, and how the dairy co-op is operating under Covid restrictions and protocols.

Nick Beeby:

Beef + Lamb NZ's GM market development talks about why the industry-good body is looking at the opportunities regenerative agriculture presents for sheep and beef farmers.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who's no fan of regenerative agriculture ... but what does he think of Overseer?

Katie Milne:

Is a true-blue West Coaster and former President of Federated Farmers who comments on regenerative agriculture, the farming season and the Spice Girls.

