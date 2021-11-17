The Country - Radio edition

New Zealand heard its first-ever radio transmission 100 years ago today, so Jamie Mackay played some radio-themed tunes to celebrate.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We take a trip down memory lane with New Zealand's longest-serving politician to pay tribute to former Agriculture Minister John Luxton and we rate some of his predecessors and successors in that portfolio.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We talk regenerative agriculture with a celebrity chef/influencer and her farmer husband, who are walking the walk on their extensive Crown Range property.

Peter McBride:

Fonterra's chairman comments on why the cooperative needs to go through a capital restructuring process.



Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst reviews another very good GDT auction (+1.9 per cent), as the milk futures hit $9, plus we congratulate her on Rural Women's podcast series "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels".

