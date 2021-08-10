The Country - Power edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay pondered a widespread power outage which affected thousands of people around New Zealand last night.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the high-flying Act leader whether there's ever been a better time to be in Opposition.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on the IPCC report and whether it's a "code red for humanity" or the fault of the cows.

Greg Menzies:

The marketing manager for our brewing partner, Emerson's, talks chocolate beers and charity hospitals.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist whose chosen topic today is - science, not fiction.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talks about the latest (and worrying) Covid outbreak in China plus he looks back at NZ Venison BBQ Day.

