The Country - PM's Farm Track edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay found out Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's favourite Farm Track - Dave Dobbyn and Herbs' Slice of Heaven.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM defends Three Waters, doesn't defend Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown protest and says Damien O'Connor's secret squirrel trip to the US and Europe is no great secret.

Mike Firth:

The Wairarapa sheep and beef farmer shares his thoughts on carbon farming, from the perspective of a younger, aspiring landowner and the father of farmers-to-be.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on jittery equity markets being unnerved by Covid uncertainty and inflation. Plus, he says the banks need to invest in the productive sector and not housing.

Do you have a favourite farming tune? Make sure you enter the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition and be in to win a share of $5000!

Craig Wiggins:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and we catch up with the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year - a man doing great work in that space.

Blair McLean:

We cheer up the country! It's your chance to win a "fun pack" from our friends at Hunter's Wine, courtesy of our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent.

