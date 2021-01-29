The Country - Orchid edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got a lot of mileage out of Sam "Lashes" Casey mispronouncing "orchard" as "orchid."

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

It's our weekly Met Service Weather report.

Don Carson:

A man who has worn many PR hats in the primary sector congratulates DairyNZ. Plus, we ask what changes are in store for farmers with the release on Monday of the Climate Change Commission's recommendations on our national response to our obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Sir Eion Edgar:

The former chairman of Forsyth Barr and one of the most respected money men in the country explains why the equity and property markets will remain hot in 2021.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.

Rob Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson's South Island Procurement Manager looks at the parlous state of the wool market.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders déjà vu all over again as Labour takes centre-stage at 1pm.

