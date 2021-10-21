The Country - NZ and UK edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Trade Minister Damien O'Connor about the free trade deal between the UK and New Zealand.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Trade (and Agriculture) trumpets the newly announced free trade deal with the UK. The market access package is among the very best New Zealand has secured in an FTA. But what about dairy and meat having five and 15 year (respectively), delays on tariff-free trade?

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy (and former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ) comments on the new FTA with the UK and says this is a big win for the New Zealand primary sector.

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister defended his right to take a rugby team to Glasgow for COP 26 when Damien O'Connor got the business done with two support staff. We also took at the contentious Three Waters reforms.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market, which is running hot.

Chris Russell:

Today we find our Australian correspondent in SA, as we discuss irrigation rights from the mighty Murray River, stagflation, and whether hydrogen is the power source of the future?

