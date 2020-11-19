The Country - November rain edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was excited about Guns n' Roses coming to New Zealand next year, so asked Feds president Andrew Hoggard about the cold November rain.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Today the NIWA weather forecaster talks a bit of Guns n' Roses and predicts that New Zealand is in for some November rain.

Judith Collins:

National's leader reflects on Pike River, ten years on from the tragic day, and she defends her Shadow Cabinet reshuffle and, in particular, Andrew Bayly.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers chews the farming fat on the issues of the day, including some good November rain.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Covid-19, migrant workers and cattle rustlers!

