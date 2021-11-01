The Country - Movember edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay kicked off the show's Movember campaign by trying to convince interviewees to grow a moustache for a good cause - men's health.

You can support The Country's Movember effort here.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader about joining our Movember team, about the prospects of reducing GHG by 50 per cent by 2030, and about unshackling the lockdown chains in Auckland.

Bryce McKenzie:

The co-founder of Groundswell says the "Mother of all Protests", scheduled for November 21, is not a tone-deaf exercise by entitled farmers. He also denies the protest group has been hi-jacked by the Tamakis and other extremists.

Shane McManaway:

During these divisive times, it's so refreshing to talk to a man who is unifying his community by building, and paying for, a health centre in the south Wairarapa region.

Bruce Cameron and Graeme Smith:

Today's Movember panel reluctantly join the team.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert won't grow a mo but will support The Country's Movember team.

Listen below: