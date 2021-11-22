The Country - Mother of all Protests edition

Photo / Alex Burton

Today on The Country, it was all about Groundswell NZ's Mother of all Protests which took place all over New Zealand yesterday.

On with the show:

Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson:

The Groundswell NZ co-founders reviewed yesterday's "Mother of all Protests", clarified social media rumours around their involvement (or lack thereof) with the Taxpayers Association and looked at where they go from here.

Grant "McNational" McCallum and Steve Wyn-Harris:

Today's farmer panel zeroed in on politics, reviewed their initial concerns around Groundswell NZ's protest and McCallum explained why he's growing a mo for the first time in his life.

Phil Duncan:

The weatherwatch.co.nz founder believes summer is pretty much here to stay now.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics ponders the benefits of COP26 and reviews the Mother of all Protests.

Sir David Fagan:

The shearing legend paid tribute to another shearing legend - Tom Brough - who passed away yesterday, and who taught Fagan to shear.

