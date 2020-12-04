The Country - Milk edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, who had some good news for dairy farmers.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive confirms the industry's worst-kept secret - a lift in the forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to a very satisfactory new mid point of $7.00 per kgMS. He also reports on a solid start to the 2021 financial year and a reconfirmation of its earnings guidance.

Wayne Langford and Siobhan O'Malley:

We meet the inspirational farmers behind Meat The Need - a charity that encourages farmer to donate meat to feed hungry families - and so far an astonishing 350,000 meals have been provided.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury. We ask them how they're surviving the Climate Emergency?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in the Beehive dominated by a farewell to Winston, a climate emergency declaration, higher taxes and the doubling of sick pay. Plus, some virtue signalling from all corners of the House.

Listen below: