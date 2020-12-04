The Country - Milk edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, who had some good news for dairy farmers.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive confirms the industry's worst-kept secret - a lift in the forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to a very satisfactory new mid point of $7.00 per kgMS. He also reports on a solid start to the 2021 financial year and a reconfirmation of its earnings guidance.

Wayne Langford and Siobhan O'Malley:

We meet the inspirational farmers behind Meat The Need - a charity that encourages farmer to donate meat to feed hungry families - and so far an astonishing 350,000 meals have been provided.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury. We ask them how they're surviving the Climate Emergency?

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in the Beehive dominated by a farewell to Winston, a climate emergency declaration, higher taxes and the doubling of sick pay. Plus, some virtue signalling from all corners of the House.

Listen below:

