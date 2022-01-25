The Country - Milk edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to talk about another lift in the forecast milk price (for the 21/22 season) to a record mid-point of $9.20/kgMS.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra announces another lift in the forecast milk price (for the 21/22 season) to a record mid-point of $9.20/kgMS.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Futurists say New Zealand could be a world leader in natural infrastructure, clean hydrogen energy, engineered wood and high-quality low-emissions food within the next 20 years. But what the hell is a "natural infrastructure"? We ask Dr Jacqueline Rowarth to explain.

Te Radar:

Our favourite rural comedian comments on the impact of the shift to a red traffic light setting and the effect it will likely have on the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest. Plus, he ponders a career change to being a garden gnome.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market, where forestry investment and carbon farming is shutting some sheep and beef farmers out of the market.

Phil Duncan:

Are we headed for a prolonged dry spell/drought? We ask Monday's weather expert on a Tuesday.

