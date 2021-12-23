The Country - Merry Christmas edition

It's the final show of the year for The Country. Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Tessa Prentice will be back on Monday, January 17, 2022. Until then, The Country wishes you a safe and happy festive season. See you next year!

On with the show:

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood opens the show and wraps the year.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank announces the winner of "The Country's Countdown to Christmas" final prize - $1000 to the charity of your choice. And by popular acclaim, the winner is the Southland Charity Hospital.

Jack Fagan:

The "Ringer" (811) in the Neil Fagan Shearing Gang crew of Fagan, Delwyn Jones, Llion Jones, Reuben Alabaster and Kelly Brill who set the previously unclaimed nine-hour, five-stand strong wool lambs record at 3740 at Atihau-Whanganui Incorporation's Te Pa Station.

Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel passes judgment on 2021.

Graeme Williams:

We wrap 2021 on a poetic note with a man who held three of the top ten spots in our top interviews of the year.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks Covid, cow nose recognition, mānuka honey and the Ashes.

