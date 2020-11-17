The Country - Mental health edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with National's new trade spokesman Todd Muller, for a chat about his mental health battle.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

For his first time back on radio since his high-profile breakdown, we talk mental health, trade and missing out on the agriculture portfolio with National's new trade spokesman.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and a former winner of the BFEAs who's been thinking while she's been, quite literally, running around the hills of her farm chasing sheep.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri talks about the benefits of RCEP Free Trade Agreement and why investors are now looking favourably at the primary sector.

Phil Duncan:

A week is a long time in the weather game. A lot has changed in the past week. And we look at the week ahead with our man from WeatherWatch.

Listen below: