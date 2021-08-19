The Country - Matt Chisholm edition

Matt Chisholm. Photo / Charlotte Hedley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to journalist and TV personality Matt Chisholm about his book Imposter, which takes a candid look at his battle with alcohol and self-doubt.

The Minister of Agriculture joins us to discuss how the primary sector can navigate its way through Level 4 lockdown.

We talk to the man behind the book - Imposter - and his battle with booze, crippling self-doubt and coming out the other side. Sir John Kirwan described it as "a book of great openness and courage".

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst comments on the game-changing Delta variant, not only here in New Zealand, but also for our off-shore customers. Plus, we look at this week's GDT auction and this season's red meat prospects.

One of the leading figures in New Zealand agriculture, and the founder of the Zanda McDonald Awards, encourages young ag entrepreneurs and leaders to enter the awards which close on August 31. We also discuss weather and track conditions on his Wairarapa farm and update the progress on the Five Rivers Health Centre.

