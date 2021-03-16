The Country - Lion edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay plays tunes from The Lion King, after learning the musical is coming to New Zealand in June this year.

Rod Slater:

We yarn to a legend of the red meat industry who is stepping down as CEO of Beef + Lamb New Zealand after 27 years in the role.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics looks at the cost of food and we ask if the world is on the brink of a hunger pandemic.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist whether New Zealand is an economy of two speeds and two halves - the haves and have nots!

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based China correspondent says when it comes to E-Commerce the Chinese are world leaders, not followers.

Listen below:

