The Country - Lamb edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Aussie correspondent Chris Russell, for a look at this year's Australian Lamb commercial for Australia Day, Make Lamb, Not Walls.

Watch Make Lamb, Not Walls below:

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

We catch up with the President of Federated Farmers as he enters his first full calendar year in the top-dog job and we ask about his goals, dreams and aspirations for Kiwi farmers.

Mike Petersen:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer, a former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ and a former New Zealand Special Agricultural Trade Envoy. Today we pass our sympathies on to his trade envoy successor and look at the effect Biden and Brexit will have on world trade.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent applauds the latest eat lamb campaign for Australia Day (Jan 26) but is less enthusiastic about the Australian Tennis Open and the result at the Gabba.

Listen below: