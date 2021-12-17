The Country - Knowledge gap edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay admitted he had a knowledge gap about urea, so he rang science strategy manager at Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd Warwick Catto to plug that gap.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

What does the Minister for Climate Change think of the carbon farming debate and was COP26 a cop-out when it came to saving the planet?

Warwick Catto:

A cameo appearance on urea from an old friend of the show!

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ urges the government to make urgent changes to the ETS to stop the wholesale conversion of productive sheep and beef farmland into carbon farms.

Don Carson:

In a long-held tradition on The Country, Don names his 2021 Rural Person of the Year plus he puts on his NZ Forestry Association hat to add some counter-balance to the carbon farming debate.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on the "wild wet weather week".

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent names his Politician of the Year.

