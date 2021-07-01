The Country - Judith Collins edition

Today on The Country, National Leader Judith Collins had a few harsh words for the Government, her own party, and Jamie Mackay!

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

Finally, the Leader of the Opposition got off the ropes and counter-punched over "Karens", hate speech, water reform, separatist politics. She also told Jamie to "bugger off".

James Robertson:

We tracked down the 2019 FMG Young Farmer Young Farmer of the Year at this year's Grand Final.

Bryce McKenzie:

We caught up with the West Otago farmer and environmentalist who James Shaw allegedly referred to as one of a "group of Pākehā farmers from down south". We asked him about the "Howl of a Protest" and environmental activist Geoff Reid.

Andy Thompson:

The former West Coast cow cocky finally got his day in the sun - after Jamie couldn't find Aussie correspondent Chris Russell, or rugby commentator Joe Wheeler.

