The Country - Hospital edition

Damien O'Connor:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Minister for Agriculture from MIQ following his trade trip to Europe and on the agenda was FTAs, Fieldays and the Ute Tax.

Melissa Vining:

The inspirational wife of the courageous Southland cancer victim Blair Vining updated progress on the Southland Charity Hospital, that she was building in her spare time. Find out more here.

Sean Goodwin:

The chief executive of Timaru-based 100% Pure NZ Honey on how New Zealand's best honey producers were named at the Apiculture NZ National Honey Competition, which was held at the industry's annual conference in Rotorua last week.

Stu Duncan:

We headed to Heartland Maniototo to talk to a sheep and beef farmer about snow and a $10 lamb schedule.

