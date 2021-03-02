The Country - Horse edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum talked about the cancellation of the Land Rover Horse of the Year with board chair Tim Aiken.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Today the independent economist talks about interest rates, what's happening to the NZD and a new venture he's launching soon.

Tim Aiken:

The chair of the Land Rover Horse of the Year board on last night's heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2021 event.

Sam McIvor:

Beef + Lamb NZ's chief executive responds to a MfE report questioning the accuracy of a study into kiwi farmers carbon emissions and sequestration.

Hunter McGregor:

A kiwi businessman marketing red meat in Shanghai brings us a good news story about how selling apples in China is like shooting fish in a barrel.

Jim van der Poel:

DairyNZ's chair is calling on the government to respond to recommendations around winter grazing.

