The Country - Horse edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum talked about the cancellation of the Land Rover Horse of the Year with board chair Tim Aiken.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Today the independent economist talks about interest rates, what's happening to the NZD and a new venture he's launching soon.

Tim Aiken:

The chair of the Land Rover Horse of the Year board on last night's heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2021 event.

Sam McIvor:

Beef + Lamb NZ's chief executive responds to a MfE report questioning the accuracy of a study into kiwi farmers carbon emissions and sequestration.

Hunter McGregor:

A kiwi businessman marketing red meat in Shanghai brings us a good news story about how selling apples in China is like shooting fish in a barrel.

Jim van der Poel:

DairyNZ's chair is calling on the government to respond to recommendations around winter grazing.

