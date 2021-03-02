The Country - Horse edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum talked about the cancellation of the Land Rover Horse of the Year with board chair Tim Aiken.
On with the show:
Cameron Bagrie:
Today the independent economist talks about interest rates, what's happening to the NZD and a new venture he's launching soon.
Tim Aiken:
The chair of the Land Rover Horse of the Year board on last night's heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2021 event.
Sam McIvor:
Beef + Lamb NZ's chief executive responds to a MfE report questioning the accuracy of a study into kiwi farmers carbon emissions and sequestration.
Hunter McGregor:
A kiwi businessman marketing red meat in Shanghai brings us a good news story about how selling apples in China is like shooting fish in a barrel.
Jim van der Poel:
DairyNZ's chair is calling on the government to respond to recommendations around winter grazing.
