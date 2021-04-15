The Country - Gumboot edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, who was wearing her gumboots to Parliament.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers said there was no government consultation at all around yesterday's announcement of a ban on live cattle exports from 2023.

Gareth van der Heyden:

We chatted to the chief executive of the country's newest and biggest free-range chook and forestry farm, which officially opened today, and will eventually have 320,000 laying hens roaming over 140ha of afforested land.

Peter Newbold:

We took our monthly look at the state of the rural real estate market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent reckoned our ANZAC cousins were only too happy to pick up the slack from our ban of live cattle exports from 2023.

Barbara Kuriger:

Today National's Taranaki-King Country MP will challenge parliament's official dress code (in her "rural business attire" of gumboots and overalls) to raise money to support struggling youth into agri-tertiary study.

Listen below: