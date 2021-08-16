The Country - Good Deeds 2021 edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Deputy Principal of Waitaki Boys High School, Roger van Booma on why people should enter the Rabobank Good Deeds initiative for 2021.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has more unsettled weather on the way!

Jon Dampney:

Is a Mid Canterbury dairy farmer, former Mid-Canterbury rugby legend and the captain of the Fonterra XV which yesterday defeated the Parliamentary XV in Ashburton to help raise more than $100,000 for farmers affected by the recent flooding in the region.

Penny Simmonds and Eric Roy:

Today's panel, in the absence of the red-carded Kieran McAnulty, featuring the current and former MPs for Invercargill, looks at the big issues of the day - the Groundswell protests, Afghanistan, the pork petition and virtue signalling.

Roger van Booma:

The Deputy Principal of Waitaki Boys High School encourages all and sundry to enter their rural community project in the Rabobank Good Deeds Competition, following on from a "life-changing" experience for some of the school's pupils following a waterway restoration project and native tree planting programme.

