The Country - Good advice edition

Wayne Langford:

It's Rural Mental Health Week on The Country and we kick off today's show with the YOLO farmer, a man who tackled his mental health demons head-on with a "you only live once" attitude.

Judith Collins:

One year on from Level 4 lockdown we ask the Leader of the Opposition to rate the government's handling of the Covid crisis. Plus, we look at some of the ammunition the government is currently providing the Opposition around travel bubbles, RSE workers, the extension of the Brightline test and Trevor Mallard.

Sam Owen:

Is a Waikato dairy farmer who has come forward to share his mental health journey and share the pain of being a Welsh rugby fan.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates the devastating NSW floods but says the upside is there's "more money in mud than dust".

